Family Star is the upcoming Telugu film directed by Parasuram Petla. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair, this is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. When Mrunal had wrapped up the shooting of this family entertainer, the actress had shared a post on social media citing, “Wow, what a ride it’s been shooting for #FamilyStar....My heart is FILLED with a mix of emotions - Part of me is super excited for you to watch the film, but part of me is also sad that I won't be shooting this film anymore.” She had even shared her experience of working with her co-star Vijay. She said, “@thedeverakonda it has been an absolute pleasure working with you! Thank you for being such a fun person on set.” Family Star Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Portrays an Ideal Man With Fiery Temper, Determined to Safeguard His Loved Ones at Any Cost (Watch Video).

Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, check out some of its key details.

Cast – Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s maiden collaboration. The film also features Ravi Babu, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – According to IMDb, the synopsis of this family entertainer reads, “The highs and lows of family relationships in a Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.” Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics With Mrunal Thakur and Producer Dil Raju Ahead of Family Star’s Release!

Watch The Trailer Of Family Star Below:

Release Date – Family Star is all set to make its theatrical debut on April 5.

Review – The reviews for Family Star are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).