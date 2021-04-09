After creating several buzz, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pen Movies has released the much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser on Telugu. It will hit the theatres on July 30. Alia Bhatt looks impressive as Godmother. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, once again brings to his audience a moving yet stem-winding story with power-packed performances from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn featured in a special role laced in his magical musical notes. Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates the journey of a girl who became the voice for women empowerment.

Watch the Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)