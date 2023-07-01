The owner of the Girija Theatre in Thrissur, Dr Girija stated that she has been experiencing cyberattacks for five years and she have informed the police but no actions have been yet. According to reports, the online harassments against Girija comes after she made ticking booking through social media instead of online booking websites. 'Threatened To Kill Me': Actress Files Molestation Case Against Financer in Mumbai's Juhu, Alleges Abuse and Threats on Pretext of Recording Video.

Check Out The Video Here:

Thrissur #GirijaTheatre owner faces cyber attack !! Their facebook and instagram pages are getting mass reported for no reason. Complaints are registered with cyber cell but no satisfactory response yet. News link 👉🏽 https://t.co/FSdiLQH7rT pic.twitter.com/vpb8NqJ52o — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)