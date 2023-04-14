On Friday (April 14), a Mumbai actress lodged a molestation complaint against finance in Juhu. The actress said the accused promised to give her a music video work. However, he molested her instead. When he retaliated against the act, the accused threatened to kill her. Police have registered a case against him under sections 354, 506, and 509 of IPC. The matter is under investigation. Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused of Sexually Harassing a Minor and Sending Her 'D*ck Pics'; Survivor Shares Her Alleged #MeToo Story on Twitter.

Molestation Allegations Against Video Financer

An actress filed a molestation case against a financier at Juhu PS in Mumbai. The actress in her complaint stated that the accused molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording, when she opposed it, the accused abused her & also threatened to kill her.… — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

