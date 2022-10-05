Chiranjeevi's movie Godfather finally made it to the theatres today and has been receiving mixed response from critics. FYI, the Telugu film is an official remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer. Now, while scrolling the internet we came across a Twitter thread which sees Mohanlal fans slamming megastar Chiru for saying 'he wasn’t completely satisfied with Lucifer' at an event. Fans also have shared an appreciation post for Kamal Haasan while taking a dig at Chiranjeevi. Check it out. Godfather Review: Chiranjeevi's Telugu Remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer Impresses Netizens (View Tweets).

Chiranjeevi, You Listening?

'Disaster'

So, now we can proudly say Godfather is going to be a big disaster https://t.co/IEUBUsOodF — Surya J (@SuryaaaaJ) October 4, 2022

'Publicity'

Firstly, they buy the rights to make remakes without doing anything original...and then they call the original as "dissatisfying" publicly.... Kashtam! #Mohanlal #GodFather #Lucifer https://t.co/AZFksKjmDx — Aaranu Njan? (@kurianandgeorge) October 5, 2022

'Ungrateful'

Ungrateful bitch ass mofo https://t.co/F1ACcnWMsb — Nidin (@CookieRaider221) October 5, 2022

Well...

When Kamal did Papanasam from Dhrishyam, this is the respect that he paid for the orginal… 🫡 https://t.co/1UaqEqF7fJ pic.twitter.com/phSTCAtzZn — 𝚃𝙾𝙼 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙳𝚈 (@flowerlikinga) October 5, 2022

