Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather released in cinema halls today on the occasion of Dussehra and as per early reviews, fans are loving every bit of the film. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the movie which happens to be a Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer (2019) is garnering great reviews from the audience. Godfather stars Nayanthara as the female lead with Salman Khan in a cameo role. Check out what netizens have to say about the flick below. Godfather Trailer: Fans Compare Frames Between Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Film and Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Say ‘Lalettan Is Inimitable’ (View Tweets).

'Faithful Remake'

#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging. Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍 Rating: 3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 4, 2022

'Great'

#SatyaDev delivers a fantastic performance as baddie. Very well supported by #MuraliSharma and #Samuthirakani. Great camera work and dialogue writer. Boss ki Hit padindi..Dussehra sambaram marintha perigindi #GodFatherReview — Acharya distributor (@FilmyNews1800) October 5, 2022

'Eye-Feast'

'Extraordinary'

#GodFather #GodFatherReview #MegastarChiranjeevi extraordinary acting by our Annaya superb action and acting by all the cast and crew our own beloved @BeingSalmanKhan #bhai welcome to Tollywood — lucky prahalad reddy (@PrahaladLucky) October 5, 2022

'Best'

Megastars of India #SalmanKhan and #Chiranjeevi at their Absolute Best.!! Salman sir as Masoom Bhai has a small but impactful role. Interval Block Bhai Mass🔥 Dialogues, Action sequences, Cinematography top notch. BGM by @MusicThaman 👌 Paisa Wasool. #GodFatherReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐/ 5 pic.twitter.com/vra9iAWMOa — BALLU🥺🤙 #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) October 5, 2022

'Brilliant'

#godfather A brilliant 1st half following a very unhappy 2nd half🤦‍♂️. This film is completely dependent on casting performance rather than story.All thought thaman failed In giving gud songs bgm elevated excellently.A mega fans festival after acharya's nightmare. 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/IgnujDe5hu — Movie Reviews (@vichuvish1) October 5, 2022

