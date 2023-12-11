Guntur Kaaram Song 'Oh My Baby': Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Second Romantic Single's Promo Is Out (Watch Video)

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, unveiled second song promo 'Oh My Baby,' sparking anticipation for fans.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 11, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, set for a grand January 12, 2024 release, steals the spotlight anew. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this highly awaited Telugu movie recently dropped a delightful teaser of song, "Oh My Baby," starring Mahesh Babu alongside Sreeleela. The promo's release has sparked excitement among fans, marking another milestone in the film's buzz. Guntur Kaaram: Second Single ‘Oh My Baby’ From Mahesh Babu’s Film To Release on December 13; Check New Poster!

Listen To Oh My Baby Promo Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

