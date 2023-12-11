Guntur Kaaram Song 'Oh My Baby': Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Second Romantic Single's Promo Is Out (Watch Video)

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, set for a grand January 12, 2024 release, steals the spotlight anew. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this highly awaited Telugu movie recently dropped a delightful teaser of song, "Oh My Baby," starring Mahesh Babu alongside Sreeleela. The promo's release has sparked excitement among fans, marking another milestone in the film's buzz. Guntur Kaaram: Second Single ‘Oh My Baby’ From Mahesh Babu’s Film To Release on December 13; Check New Poster!

Listen To Oh My Baby Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)