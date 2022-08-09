Hansika Motwani has turned 31 on August 9. The actress, who was seen in the movie Maha, has been showered with best wishes from fans on Twitter. Many have shared the actress’ pictures and penned thoughtful notes for her on the micro-blogging platform. Maha: Hansika Motwani Thanks Fans For The Unconditional Love And Support.
Happy Birthday Hansika
Happy birthday gorgeous @ihansika #HansikaMotwani pic.twitter.com/3L6HWNbJeF
— Raj choudhary (@arnav_saran) August 9, 2022
The Bubbly Actress
Happy Birthday @ihansika .. Have a wonderfull day and great year ahead..!! 🤩#HBDHansika #HansikaMotwani pic.twitter.com/Upan1KkfVJ
— ᴄɪɴᴇᴍᴀ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ 🎥 (@Cinemaw_) August 9, 2022
Charming Beauty
Happy birthday the charming @ihansika 😃❤🥳
Have a prosperous year to ahead keep smiling everydays Stay blessed my dear #HansikaMotwani #HBDHansika #HBDHansikaMotwani #HappyBirthdayHansikaMotwani pic.twitter.com/pYCmL0jCnw
— Mohamed rifai (@actor_rifai) August 9, 2022
Fave Of All
It must be great to receive thousands of birthday wishes on your birthday. Just know that you deserve all of it. Happy birthday to my all-time favorite actor @ihansika 🥳❣️#HBDHansika #Hansika #hansikamotwani pic.twitter.com/fJj6FeVbY3
— Ihansika_my_jaan (@IhansikaJ) August 9, 2022
