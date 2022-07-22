Hansika Motwani’s 50th film Maha has hit the big screens today. The actress expressed gratitude to the makers of Maha and all her fans for the unconditional love and support. She mentioned in her note, “Cinema is everything to me.” Maha: Hansika Motwani’s Thriller Film by UR Jameel To Hit the Big Screens on July 22!

Hansika Motwani On Her 50th Movie Release

