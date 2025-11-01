Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray drew attention on Saturday, November 1, as he travelled by Mumbai local train from Dadar to Churchgate to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) "Truth March" protest at Azad Maidan. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows Thackeray seated by a window seat along with other commuters in a crowded local train. The demonstration, organised by the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and others, aims to protest alleged irregularities in the voter list and manipulation of votes during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra Voter List Revision: Raj Thackeray Calls for Massive Turnout in November 1 ‘Morcha’ to Highlight Anomalies in Electoral Rolls.

Raj Thackeray Boards Local Train to Attend Azad Maidan Rally

Maharashtra: MNS chief Raj Thackeray traveled by Mumbai local train to Churchgate station, where he is set to participate in a joint protest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Source: MNS) pic.twitter.com/tMy1UBBCbf — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

