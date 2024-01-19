Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, is creating wonders at the box office with its stellar performance. The movie turns out to be unstoppable at the box office. On January 19, an elated Prasanth Varma took to his X( previously Twitter) handle to share about the movie's historic achievement. The film HanuMan has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. The director wrote "Glory to Hanuman", sharing the news. The Telugu language superhero film was released on January 12 and is progressing strong at the box office. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja-Starrer To Soon Hit Rs 25 Crore Mark; Telugu Version of Prasanth Varma Directorial Earns Rs 1.77 Crore in North India.

