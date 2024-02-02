Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan continues to be a box office draw, exceeding three weeks in theatres. Even after the release of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on January 25, HanuMan has maintained its momentum, earning a respectable Rs 46.06 crore in its Hindi version. The movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in key roles. HanuMan Review: Netizens Feel Teja Sajja’s Film Is ‘Mind Blowing’, Call It One of the Best Depiction of ‘Anjaneyudu’ (View Posts).

HanuMan Box Office Update:

#HanuMan should hit ₹ 50 cr mark in the coming week, which is FANTASTIC… [Week 3] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.60 cr, Mon 36 lacs, Tue 41 lacs, Wed 42 lacs, Thu 43 lacs. Total: ₹ 46.06 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/tbadp1XCyR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2024

