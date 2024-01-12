Prasanth Varma's Telugu action-adventure, HanuMan, stars Teja Sajja as the lead. Inspired by Hindu mythology, the trailer revealing Varma's stunning CGI world, debuted on December 19. Released in theatres today on January 12, the film garners immense praise. It's being hailed as a ‘blockbuster’ and ‘mind-blowing,’ with some lauding it as one of the finest physical portrayals of Lord Hanuman in cinema. HanuMan is the first cinematic universe created by director Prasanth Varma. Internet users share their thoughts - Check them out below! HanuMan Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer’s Action Adventure!

HanuMan Twitter Review

Mind Blowing!

This isn't a South States , it's a North India and response is literally mind-blowing.#Hanuman 100cr Hindi loading 🔥🔥 🔥 No one can stop this movie success #HanumanReview Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/hNjgrOlUF1 — Rohit Sharma (@Apple80272767) January 12, 2024

Blockbuster!

Pure Goosebumps!

Best Depiction Of Lord Hanuman!

I feel #HanumanMovie gave one of the best physical depiction of Lord Hanuman I have seen in movies (CG) Reveal is 🔥 accompanied by Hanuman Chalisa pic.twitter.com/Jd5JgBpqlZ — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) January 12, 2024

No Words To Say - Jai Shree Ram!

Unmissable!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)