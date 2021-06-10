Today is Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday and as is custom, a new movie has been announced. Yet untitled film will have Nandamuri working with Gopichand Malineni with Thaman S as the composer. The video released promises a hunt with the image of a Lion fading in and out. So probably, the movie is set in a forest or maybe that's a metaphor!

Check out the announcement of Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie

BALAKRISHNA - GOPICHANDH TEAM UP... On #NandamuriBalakrishna's birthday today, here's a big announcement... The actor teams up with director Gopichandh Malineni for a new #Telugu film... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers... Music by Thaman. #NBK107 #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/xgao3eyri1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2021

