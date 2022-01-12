Dulquer Salmaan is one of the stylish actors and his latest look from his upcoming film Hey Sinamika is quirky and we’re impressed. It is his look from the film’s first single titled “Achamillai”. The actor is seen in a white mundu (lungi) and matching shirt and can be seen sporting white sneakers. Well, those pair of vintage sunnies gives a cool look too. This much-awaited track will be out on January 14.

Hey Sinamika First Single Achamillai

