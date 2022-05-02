HIT: The Second Case aka HIT 2 is the sequel to the 2020 released film, HIT: The First Case. The makers have shared a poster and announced that the Adivi Sesh starrer is all set to be released in theatres on July 29. The action thriller is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. HIT The Second Case: Adivi Sesh’s First Look as a Cool Cop ‘KP’ Unveiled on His 36th Birthday!

HIT 2 Release Date

