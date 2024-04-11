Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. Directed by Shankar, the Tamil language film has already gathered significant excitement among fans after makers dropped the first-look poster of Kamal Haasan as Senapathy and also announced the film's release month. Adding to the excitement, online rumours are swirling that Manisha Koirala might make a comeback as Ishwarya, potentially playing a pivotal role, with a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth, Indian 2 promises to be a cinematic event of epic proportions. Indian 2 is scheduled to be released in June 2024. Indian 2: Makers Drop Intimidating Poster of Kamal Haasan As They Announce Release Month for Shankar’s Upcoming Directorial (See Pic).

Manisha Koirala in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)