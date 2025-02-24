Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, had a grand theatrical release on February 6, 2025. After receiving mixed responses from both audiences and critics, the Tamil action film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will soon arrive on OTT. Yes, you heard that right—Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi will be available for digital streaming in a few days. According to the latest update shared by Netflix, the Tamil movie will be available for online viewing from March 5, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Vidaamuyarchi also features Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in crucial roles. The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Premieres on Netflix on March 3, 2025

