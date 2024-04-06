Director Shankar's Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the year's most-awaited films. It was doubted if fans could watch Kamal Haasan in his iconic Senapathy avatar this year. Still, the makers dropped an update on April 6 announcing that there would be an exciting update coming up from Indian 2 today. Staying true to their words, the makers have blessed the fans with a brand new poster of Kamal Haasan from the film and also announced its release month. Taking to their X (previously Twitter), Lyca Productions shared a new poster where he's sporting a traditional white kurta and veshti, giving off serious vibes, ready to stir up some action. The poster also saw Kamal Haasan handcuffed. Indian 2 will be now hitting the big screens in June 2024. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy!INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!" Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Film Postponed Due To Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

