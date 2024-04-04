Prithviraj Sukumaran’s portrayal as Najeeb Muhammed in the survival drama Aadujeevitham has left the audience mighty impressed. His exceptional performance in the film has earned widespread acclaim, including from his brother, Indrajith Sukumaran. Indrajith praised Prithviraj's portrayal, stating, “Beneath the star glitter, I knew you always had this actor in you who wanted to break free and fly higher! Not always do you get an oppurtunity to do that. You got one, took it with open hands, and got into the skin of the character with so much vulnerability.” Indrajith also wrote, “Congratulations and hugs for the way you pulled off Najeeb on screen!” Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted for 3 Days and Drank 30 ml Vodka for His Nude Scene; Cinematographer Sunil KS Makes Startling Revelation (Watch Video).

Indrajith Sukumaran On Aadujeevitham

