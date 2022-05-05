Kamal Haasan who will be next seen in Vikram is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As the superstar today (May 5) was clicked on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Amidst this, a picture of the comedian and superstar posing for the paps has gone viral. Well, if the South star is coming on TKSS it'll be a treat for all, what say? Vikram: First Glance Of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film To Be Showcased Along With Beast And KGF Chapter 2 In Theatres.

Kamal Haasan and Kapil Sharma:

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan participated in Kapil Sharma show earlier today in Mumbai, to promote #Vikram The film brand is taking a big showcase across Tamil, Telugu & Hindi markets well in advance a month, charting the big screen release on June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/Fqn9vhJge3 — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) May 5, 2022

