Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Raaj Kamal Films International shared on social media that the first glance of the upcoming action thriller will be showcased along with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres.

Vikram First Glance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)