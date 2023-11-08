The upcoming movie, Japan, is generating buzz with its latest song "Touching Touching," featuring actors Karthi and Anu Emmanuel showcasing their dance moves to the peppy track. The film centers on a gripping narrative of a master thief's audacious heist at a jewelry shop, triggering a thrilling pursuit between him and law enforcement. Scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, Japan promises an intense cat-and-mouse chase that will captivate audiences with its high-stakes plot and engaging performances. Japan Trailer: Karthi Is an Eccentric, Murderous, Unconventional Thief in Raju Murugan’s Crime Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch The Touching Touching Song Video Here:

