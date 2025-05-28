Telugu superstar Jr NTR and his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on Wednesday (May 28) visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay a tribute to their grandfather and late legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary. In videos shared on social media, the duo can be seen offering prayers and floral tributes to their grandfather, surrounded by a wave of fans and well-wishers. Every year, the Telugu superstar, accompanied by members of his family, visits the location to pay homage to his late grandfather, who is regarded as one of the finest performers of his time and was also a prominent figure in Andhra politics, serving as Chief Minister of the state from 1983 to 1995. On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. ‘War 2’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan’s Elite RAW Agent Faces Off Against a Ruthless Jr NTR in This Action-Packed YRF Spy Universe Film (Watch Video).

