The teaser for War 2 is finally out! Released on the occasion of Jr NTR's 41st birthday today (May 20), the action-packed glimpse gives fans a thrilling look at the upcoming film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The one-minute, thirty-four-second teaser kicks off with the introduction of India’s top RAW agent and best soldier, Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). It then shifts focus to Jr NTR, unveiling a never-before-seen evil side of the actor. His powerful entry sets him up as a formidable opponent for our protagonist. Overall, the teaser promises a gripping and action-filled cinematic experience. War 2, one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the actioner is a sequel to the 2019 thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Augsut 14, 2025. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan Hints at Something Big on Co-Star Jr NTR’s Birthday, Says ‘Trust Me You Have No Idea’ (View Post).

Watch the Teaser of ‘War 2’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)