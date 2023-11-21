The pre-release teaser of Mammootty's upcoming film Kaathal - The Core, featuring Jyothika, offers a tantalising glimpse into the intriguing narrative. The teaser hints at Mammootty's character, George Martin, grappling with a complex dilemma, while Jyothika's character, Omana, appears to be navigating her own challenges. The visuals also include glimpses of Mammootty's on-screen daughters and a captivating dance sequence. Kaathal–The Core: Mammootty and Jyotika’s Upcoming Film Banned in Kuwait and Qatar Over Homosexuality Content – Reports

Watch Kaathal The Core Teaser:

