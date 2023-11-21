It was recently when the plot of the upcoming Malayalam film Kaathal – The Core had leaked online. It stated that Mammootty would be seen essaying a gay character in this Jeo Baby directorial that also features Jyotika as the female lead. However, the makers never issued any clarification about the film’s leaked storyline. But the latest buzz is, Kuwait and Qatar have banned the release of Kaathal movie owing to its homosexuality content. It is said that this Malayalam film will not be screened in these GCC countries over its content promoting homosexual relationship. This news is doing rounds ahead of the film’s theatrical release, which is on November 23. The makers are yet to issue an official statement on this. Kaathal The Core Plot Leaked? Mammootty to Play a Closeted Homosexual in Upcoming Film Co-Starring Jyotika – Reports.

Kaathal – The Core Banned

