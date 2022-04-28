Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released in theatres today. Starring Nayanthara as one of the leads in the rom-com, the couple visited Tirupati temple to seek blessings as their film releases today. Vignesh shared an adorable selfie with his ladylove captioning it as ‘Reporting from Thirupathi at 2.22’. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara’s Rom-Com Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens!

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan At Tirupati Temple

