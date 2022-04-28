The much-awaited rom-com, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, has finally hit the big screens today. The film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan has opened to positive reviews from the audience. From the performances, music, direction to the concept, netizens are going gaga over the newly released film. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Three-Way Relationship Looks Amusing (Watch Video).
KRK Is Superb
Superb movie ....
My rating 3.5/5 ...@VigneshShivN 🔥🔥🔥#AK61#AjithKumar @Samanthaprabhu2 on fire 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C0WZ3mdoYV
Thumbs Up For The Rom-Com
#KRK [4.5/5] @VijaySethuOffl Acting Vera level ✌️#Nayanthara And @Samanthaprabhu2 Equal Acting 😍🥰 @anirudhofficial Music Super 😍🔥 @VigneshShivN Director Vera Vera Level 🔥🔥
Loved The Music And Story Acting 😍🥰 Director 🔥✌️ pic.twitter.com/0CihAvpOfI
Excellent Entertainer
#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal Is Excellent Comedy Entertainment🤗4/5💯@VijaySethuOffl Na Acting Vera Level💥Lady Super🌟 #Nayanthara Cute & 😍@Samanthaprabhu2 Performance Nice❤@anirudhofficial Musical🔥🔥🔥💯@VigneshShivN Story And Screenplay👏💯 Waiting For AK62
Just Can't Stop Praising It
Was sooo very good! After a looong time laughed sooo much in theatres!!!!
Man #Vijaysethupathi his performance is sooo very good!
. Sam and nayan rocked it too!
What a direction @VigneshShivN !!!
Just loved it soo much!!!
Don't miss it!! #KRK
A Feel Good Film
#KRK :[3.5/5] @VijaySethuOffl performance was excellent. #Nayanathara @Samanthaprabhu2 both was Equal scope Very good Acting❤️
Gud first half, lovely 2nd half @anirudhofficial Big pillar of the movie 🎧❤️A feel good movie from dir @VigneshShivN ❤️
#KaathuVaakulaRenduKadhal pic.twitter.com/32DHAdAeN6
