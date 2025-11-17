The Bengaluru police recently busted a Nandini ghee adulteration racket supplying fake ghee in Bangalore. According to a report in PTI, four people were arrested in connection with the incident. It is reported that the gang produced adulterated ghee in Tamil Nadu and filled it into fake Nandini brand sachets and plastic bottles, before selling them across Bengaluru. The incident came to light after a truck carrying Nandini-branded fake ghee was intercepted while entering from Tamil Nadu. The officials have seized 8,136 litres of adulterated ghee, coconut and palm oil, INR 1.19 lakh in cash, among other related items. Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: CBI Probe Reveals Uttarakhand-Based Bhole Baba Dairy Supplied 68 Lakh Kg Fake Ghee Worth INR 250 Crore to Tirupati Temple.

Nandini Ghee Adulteration Racket Busted in Bengaluru

Gang Involved in Supplying Fake Ghee Busted in Bengaluru

