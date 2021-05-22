Malayalam thriller Kala which released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20 suddenly got disappeared from the OTT platform yesterday (May 21). The reason behind the same was said to be streaming rights tiff between Prime and a smaller mobile OTT platform, Saina Play. However, now the film is back on Amazon Prime Video.

