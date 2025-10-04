In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man from Shamli reportedly jumped into the Yamuna River with his four children. A search for all five, including the man, is underway. It is reported that the man took the drastic step after his wife left with her boyfriend two days ago. Since then, it is alleged that the man has been depressed. According to a report in Amar Ujawal, the man was identified as Salman (38), a resident of Mohalla Khel Kala in Shamli's Kairana. As per the reports, Salman was upset by his wife's infidelity and allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River with his daughters Mehak (12), Shifa (5), son Ayan (3), and eight-month-old daughter Inaisha on Friday, October 3. Before jumping into the Yamuna, Salman made a video of himself crying with his children and sent it to his sister. In the video, he blamed his wife and her lover for his suicide. His last recorded video has gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 3 Die During Goddess Durga Idol Immersion in Khairagarh Village, Rescue Teams Save Three.

Man Jumps Into the Yamuna River With His 4 Children

यूपी– शामली जिले में एक पिता अपने 4 बच्चों को लेकर यमुना नदी में कूद गया। पांचों की तलाश जारी है। इस युवक की पत्नी 2 दिन पहले अपने बॉयफ्रेंड संग चली गई, तभी से ये डिप्रेस्ड था। pic.twitter.com/2PC0SIBVgX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

