Suriya takes on five roles in Kanguva - Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. Penned by Adi Narayana and helmed by Siva, the powerful teaser for Kanguva has finally been unveiled, offering a gripping glimpse into the universe of Kanguva, with Suriya dominating the screen in his fierce 'Tiger' persona. While the exact release date remains undisclosed, Kanguva is slated for release this year in various languages, including standard, 3D, and IMAX formats. Alongside Suriya, the film features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Check out the teaser below! Kanguva: Teaser of Suriya’s Film To Release on March 19, Makers Ask Fans To ‘Prepare for a Phenomenon’.

Watch Kanguva Teaser

