Kanguva is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The Siva directorial stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol. On Monday, the makers of Kanguva announced that a teaser for the film will be released on Tuesday, March 19, at 4.30 pm. The makers shared this important update on the film's official X (formerly known as Twitter) page. The text reads, 'Prepare for a phenomenon! #Kanguva set to ignite your personal screens'. Kanguva is slated to release in 2024. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

Makers Announce Kanguva Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)