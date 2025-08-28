Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj revealed she is in a relationship with Rajhith Ibran. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday (August 28), the Bloody Mary actress shared the first pictures of her beau. According to reports, Rajhith is a model and businessman. The couple is set to tie the knot later this year in a private ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Apart from Tamil films, Nivetha has also acted in several popular Telugu movies, including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, where she had the opportunity to share screen space with Allu Arjun. Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi Gets Engaged to Yogita Bihani, Actor Proposes With Keys to Their New House (Watch Video).

Nivetha Pethuraj Introduces Boyfriend Rajhith Ibran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivetha Pethuraj (@nivethapethuraj)

