The much-awaited cinematic spectacle, Kannappa, has just gained an extra dose of star power with the iconic duo, Mohan Babu and Sarath Kumar, coming together for this grand venture. The legends, known for their indelible mark on Telugu and Tamil cinema, are set to add a new dimension to the film's narrative with their unparalleled talent and charisma. Vishnu Manchu, not just a prominent actor but also the producer behind this ambitious project, is weaving a tale of devotion and grandeur against the breathtaking backdrop of New Zealand. Por Thozhil Movie Review: R Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan Impress in This Taut Investigative Thriller.

View Kannappa Update:

Two superstars, the legends ‘Pedarayudu', Mohan Babu Sir and Sarath Kumar Sir, unite for 'Kannappa' in New Zealand. Adding their immense star power to this highly anticipated Indian cinematic extravaganza. Get ready for a legendary tale of devotion and grandeur! 🌟🏹 pic.twitter.com/Ajv641BXA9 — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)