C Prem Kumar's Meiyazhagan is arguably one of the finest Tamil films of 2024. Starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, the movie opened to glowing reviews upon its theatrical release on September 27, 2024. Despite the praise, the filmmakers chose to trim the runtime, removing certain scenes to make the film more concise. Interestingly, there was little criticism about its length from viewers. While Meiyazhagan still managed to impress audiences in its shorter form, it underperformed at the box office. The movie was produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their home banner. ‘Meiyazhagan’ Movie Review: Netizens Rave About Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Bond in C Premkumar’s Film, Label It a ‘Feel-Good Drama’.

When Meiyazhagan debuted on Netflix, the version available matched the shortened theatrical cut. To make amends, the makers uploaded the deleted scenes to YouTube for fans who wanted to experience the complete story. However, a US-based freelance editor, known online as @KrisLovesMovies, has now created a fan edit of Meiyazhagan - dubbed the "Potato Cut 2.0." This unofficial version attempts to restore the original theatrical experience by seamlessly integrating the deleted scenes into the Netflix version, thereby having an HD quality to it. The original edit made bu the user was from the leaked theatrical print.

Meiyazhagan 'Potato Cut 2.0'

Good Day to All Meiyazhagan Fans! The Potato Cut 2.0 is here! 🥔❤️❤️ Please DM or email KrisLovesMovies96@gmail.com for a copy of the fan edit, which reconstructs the deleted scenes to match the theatrical version showing the film in its entirety! Now with better-quality video! https://t.co/hHMcSVTcvO pic.twitter.com/7jtfoIiJDr — Kris 🥔 Cut Editor (@KrisLovesMovies) November 21, 2024

Since the Meiyazhagan "Potato Cut" is not officially available on any platform, fans can only access it by reaching out to @KrisLovesMovies via the email address shared on their social media profile or DM them. Karthi Issues Public Apology to Pawan Kalyan After Latter Lashes Out Against 'Meiyazhagan' Actor's Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy.

Watch the Trailer of 'Meiyazhagan':

Unfortunately, this fan edit has also surfaced on torrent sites, labelled as the "uncut" version of Meiyazhagan. We hope that C Prem Kumar, Suriya and Jyothika will acknowledge this fan effort, credit @KrisLovesMovies for their dedication, and release the 'restored' version as an official Director's Cut on Netflix - similar to what Vetrimaaran did with Viduthalai: Part 1. It remains to be seen if the filmmakers will embrace this homage and give audiences a chance to experience Meiyazhagan in its full glory.

