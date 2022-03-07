Be it fans or celebs, the craze of grooving to “Arabic Kuthu” hook step is seen amongst everyone and Keerthy Suresh is the latest one to join the bandwagon. It’s the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Beast and it had gone viral upon its release. Keerthy is seen dancing to the hook step of the Anirudh Ravichander composed song along with Akshitha Subramanian and the girls are winning hearts.

Keerthy Suresh Dancing To Arabic Kuthu Hook Step

