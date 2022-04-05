Keerthy Suresh has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Kalyani Priyadarshan with a cute picture post. Keerthy writes, “Happy Birthday Ammuuuuu!!!!!!!! @kalyanipriyan I really wish the year ahead turns out to be as amazing as the cracker of a year you’ve had so far.”

Keerthy Suresh’s Birthday Post For Kalyani Priyadarshan

Happy Birthday Ammuuuuu!!!!!!!! @kalyanipriyan I really wish the year ahead turns out to be as amazing as the cracker of a year you’ve had so far. 🤗❤️#HBDKalyaniPriyadarshan pic.twitter.com/cefLAvEQV1 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 5, 2022

