After the India-Pakistan ceasefire, a few social media users are claiming that artillery exchange is taking place along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. "Majakote Rajouri LOC activated, and we are destroying them as I write this," one user said, while another claimed that an artillery exchange is underway along the LoC in Pir Panjal. However, a fact check by PIB revealed that the claims are fake. "Rumours are being spread to create panic," PIB Fact Check said. Heavy Explosions Reported in Udhampur Amid India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

