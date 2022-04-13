KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is all set to be released in theatres worldwide on April 14. Prashanth Neel has urged everyone to not click pictures or videos and post them online. The film’s director has requested all to ‘Say NO to PIRACY’.

KGF Chapter 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)