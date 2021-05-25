Roa Ramesh celebrates his 53rd birthday today. And to mark his special day, makers of KGF Chapter 2 has unveiled the look of Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan. Director Prashanth Neel took to twitter and wrote, "Wishing the versatile actor Rao Ramesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday. Here's a glimpse of Kanneganti Raghavan in KGF Chapter 2. Stay home stay safe everyone."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Wishing the versatile actor #RaoRamesh sir a very safe Happy Birthday. Here's a glimpse of #KannegantiRaghavan in #KGFChapter2. Stay home stay safe everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/V1nWcJtthg — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)