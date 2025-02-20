The much-anticipated collaboration between Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has officially commenced filming from today, February 20. The makers kicked off the shoot with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence, and the latest BTS still offers a glimpse of the intense setup. The photo shared hints at a possible bomb blast followed by a lathi-charge scenario, featuring artists in uniform and police barricades. Director Prashanth Neel can also be spotted in action, helming the gripping sequence. However, all are looking forward to Jr NTR’s look in the film. Sharing the update, the makers captioned the post, “#NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses.” Tovino Thomas To Make His Tollywood Debut With Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel in ‘NTRNeel’ – Reports.

‘NTRNeel’ Shoot Begins

The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! 🔥🔥#NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses 💥💥 MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial… pic.twitter.com/yXZZy2AHrA — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 20, 2025

