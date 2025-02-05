Tovino Thomas To Make His Tollywood Debut With Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel in ‘NTRNeel’ – Reports

Actor Tovino Thomas, renowned for his roles in Malayalam films, is reportedly set to make his Tollywood debut in the film ‘NTRNeel’.

Tovino Thomas To Make His Tollywood Debut With Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel in ‘NTRNeel’ – Reports
Jr NTR, Tovino Thomas, Prashanth Neel (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, known for his roles in Guppy, Theevandi, Lucifer, Forensic, Minnal Murali and more, is reportedly gearing up to make his debut in Telugu cinema. According to the latest buzz, he will star in the tentatively titled film NTRNeel, directed by Prashanth Neel, with Jr NTR playing the lead role. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Tovino’s casting in the film yet. In August 2024, production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts confirmed that NTRNeel will hit theaters on January 9, 2026. ‘NTR Neel’: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel Announce Collaboration on New Project; Movie to Arrive in January 2026 (View Post).

Tovino Thomas’ Telugu Cinema Debut

‘NTRNeel’ Release Date

