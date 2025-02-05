Tovino Thomas To Make His Tollywood Debut With Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel in ‘NTRNeel’ – Reports

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, known for his roles in Guppy, Theevandi, Lucifer, Forensic, Minnal Murali and more, is reportedly gearing up to make his debut in Telugu cinema. According to the latest buzz, he will star in the tentatively titled film NTRNeel, directed by Prashanth Neel, with Jr NTR playing the lead role. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Tovino’s casting in the film yet. In August 2024, production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts confirmed that NTRNeel will hit theaters on January 9, 2026. ‘NTR Neel’: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel Announce Collaboration on New Project; Movie to Arrive in January 2026 (View Post).

Tovino Thomas’ Telugu Cinema Debut

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is set to make his Telugu debut in director Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated pan-India film starring Jr. NTR. The film, tentatively titled NTRNeel or Dragon, is already creating a massive buzz, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian… pic.twitter.com/ifl97Yj2wA — SIIMA (@siima) February 5, 2025

‘NTRNeel’ Release Date

This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! 🔥#NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026 ❤️‍🔥 MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/MfS0aS8OlV — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)