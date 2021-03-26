Supreme actor Prakash Raj celebrates his birthday today (March 26). And on this very special occasion, Prashanth Neel dropped a surprise and introduced the birthday boy's character Vijayendra Ingalgi from KGF Chapter 2. The film stars Yash as the lead. Have a look.

Prashanth Neel

