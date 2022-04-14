KGF Chapter 2 is out in the cinemas near you and the makers dropped a beautiful romantic Kannada song titled Mehabooba featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty. The soothing number is pleasing to the years and comes as a surprise in this action flick.

KGF Chapter 2 Song Mehabooba

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)