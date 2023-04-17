Kunchacko Boban and Priya Kunchacko’s son Izahaak ringed in his fourth birthday on April 16, 2023. On the special occasion, the toddler’s parents hosted a Dino-themed party. The Mollywood hunk has dropped a few pics from the birthday bash and it looks to be a fun-filled affair. Check out the pics below: Kunchacko Boban Shares Pics From Wife Priya’s Birthday Bash! Manju Warrier, Ramesh Pisharody and Others Join the Celebration.

‘IZZU’S DINO-WORLD’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

