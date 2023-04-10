Kunchacko Boban has shared some amazing pics from his wife Priya’s birthday bash. It was an intimate gathering with family and friends in attendance. Manju Warrier, Ramesh Pisharody and many others were seen in attendance for the celebration. While sharing the pics on Instagram, the actor mentioned in the caption of his post, “Priya….Am actually running outta words to define/describe what you mean to me.All I can say is that you are more than everything to me!!!” Kunchacko Boban Shares A Mushy Post For Wifey Priya On Instagram (View Pic).

Priya Kunchacko’s Birthday

A Fun Gathering

