After the successful release of the Malayalam crime thriller, Officer on Duty, the film is now gearing up for its Tamil debut in theatres on March 14. Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, the movie also features Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The makers had earlier confirmed that the film would release in Telugu on March 7, and now, Tamil audiences can experience the action-packed thriller on the big screen as well. To build excitement, the team has also unveiled a Tamil trailer video, offering a glimpse into the film’s gripping narrative and intense performances ahead of its release. ‘Officer on Duty’ Telugu Version Release Date Announced! Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s Crime Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on March 7.

Watch ‘Officer on Duty’ Tamil Trailer Video Below:

