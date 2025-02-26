Officer on Duty, the crime thriller directed by Jithu Ashraf in his directorial debut, is making waves at the box office. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair, the film was released on February 20, and has been steadily climbing the box office charts. According to a report shared by Sacnilk, Officer on Duty has amassed an impressive INR 12.41 crore in just six days. After a decent opening day with INR 1.25 crore, the momentum picked up over the weekend, earning INR 3.3 crore on day four. The crime thriller continued to perform well into its first week, collecting INR 1.61 crore on the sixth day. All eyes are now on its journey towards the INR 15 crore milestone. ‘Officer on Duty’ Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban’s Investigative Thriller Gets Stuck in the Grey Zone Like Its Flawed Protagonist.

‘Officer on Duty’ Movie Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

